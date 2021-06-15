Advertisement

Hundreds protest Manchin’s opposition to voting law overhaul

By Associated Press
Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Hundreds of demonstrators outraged with Sen. Joe Manchin’s opposition to a sweeping overhaul of U.S. election law marched through the state’s capital city on Monday evening.

Rev. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, denounced the influential moderate Democratic senator.

He called for a diverse coalition of working people to apply pressure on Manchin, who recently opposed a $15 minimum wage and the price tag of President Joe Biden’s initial $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

Unable to meet with the senator, leaders of the demonstration affixed a poster-sized protest letter to the front doors of his office’s building.

Rally-goers took turns signing their names on it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Virginia State Police
Police: Car abandoned, body found beneath highway
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Loved ones surprise Bridgewater man and family at Shenandoah Valley Airport
Loved ones surprise Bridgewater man and family at Shenandoah Valley Airport
The extra revenue would go toward development projects for the town.
Timberville proposing $500 activation fee increase
A large fallen tree in Staunton.
Storm in Staunton causes damages on private property

Latest News

Overnight Weather Forecast 6/15/2021
Overnight Weather Forecast 6/15/2021
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Harrisonburg City School Board hears updates on curriculum, Dual Language Program, and HHS2
Harrisonburg City School Board hears updates on curriculum, Dual Language Program, and HHS2
Grottoes appoints new Chief of Police
Grottoes appoints new Chief of Police
Raising awareness of senior financial abuse
Raising awareness of senior financial abuse