Loved ones surprise Bridgewater man and family at Shenandoah Valley Airport

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - It was an emotional welcome home at Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport on Monday night as Justin Shull, Meghan Card and their two boys returned to the Valley after serving overseas.

The family spent a few years in Japan while Shill, of Bridgewater, was serving in the U.S. Navy.

Their loved ones wanted to surprise them when they landed.

Lois and “Shorty” Whetzel were there to greet their grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one of them is 14 months and they had yet to meet.

“They’ve been gone a long time so we’re just anxious and so happy to have them home,” Lois said.

“It’s kind of surreal. We were in Japan, this is my first time back to Virginia in about 4 years,” Shull said.

After their visit to the Shenandoah Valley, Justin, Meghan and their boys will head back to New Hampshire, but not before completing the long list of plans their family has for them while visiting the area.

