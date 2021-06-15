Advertisement

Loved ones surprise Bridgewater man and family at Shenandoah Valley Airport

Justin, Meghan, and their two boys have not been to the Valley in about 4 years.
By Stephanie Penn
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - It was an emotional welcome home at Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport on Monday night as Justin Shull, Meghan Card and their two boys returned to the Valley after serving overseas.

The family spent a few years in Japan while Shill, of Bridgewater, was serving in the U.S. Navy.

Their loved ones wanted to surprise them when they landed.

Lois and “Shorty” Whetzel were there to greet their grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one of them is 14 months and they had yet to meet.

“They’ve been gone a long time so we’re just anxious and so happy to have them home,” Lois said.

“It’s kind of surreal. We were in Japan, this is my first time back to Virginia in about 4 years,” Shull said.

After their visit to the Shenandoah Valley, Justin, Meghan and their boys will head back to New Hampshire, but not before completing the long list of plans their family has for them while visiting the area.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Virginia State Police
Police: Car abandoned, body found beneath highway
In states where marijuana is legal, this bill would protect federal employees who use
Virginia unveils new marijuana legalization website; here’s what’s legal, and what isn’t starting July 1
Police in Virginia say that a 14-year-old girl is dead and a 15-year-old girl is in critical...
Police investigating after 2 teen girls shot, one fatally
Harrisonburg police chief Eric English and deputy police chief Gabriel Camacho on Camacho's...
HPD Interim Chief Gabriel Camacho announces resignation
Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has announced that due to uncertainty related to COVID-19,...
HDR cancels Friendly City Fourth

Latest News

VHSL Region Tournaments: Spring Sports (6/14/21)
VHSL Region Tournaments: Spring Sports (6/14/21)
Sentara updates guidelines for masking, visitors, and pre-procedure testing
Sentara updates guidelines for masking, visitors, and pre-procedure testing
Overnight Forecast 6/14/2021
Overnight Forecast 6/14/2021
Storm in Staunton causes damages on private property
Storm in Staunton causes damages on private property
Nearly half of Central Shenandoah Health District residents have at least one COVID-19 shot
Nearly half of Central Shenandoah Health District residents have at least one COVID-19 shot