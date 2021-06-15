Advertisement

Man jumps from second-story hospital balcony to evade deputies

Deandre Alston
Deandre Alston(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By Katherine Lutge
Updated: 12 hours ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) – A Chesterfield man was captured after jumping from a second-story balcony to get away from Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Deputies.

Deandre Alston, 29, leaped out of his hospital room’s balcony, at Stafford Hospital Center, on June 13, in order to evade deputies.

The deputies had a warrant for Alston for two outstanding probation violations.

Alston continued to run from the deputies, running through the hospital’s lobby.

While searching the area, Alston was found on Clarke Hill Road in a parked Budget rental truck with the door unlocked, still wearing a hospital band and IV port. He continued to run away from the deputies.

The sheriff’s office said while deputies were trying to detain Alston, one of them was assaulted.

Alston was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice and tampering with a vehicle. He was also served with two outstanding probation violation warrants.

He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

