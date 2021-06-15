Refreshing days this week

WEDNESDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sun today and absolutely beautiful. Highs today in the low to mid 70s with low humidity. This will make today feel almost Spring-like, but you’ll certainly want to make sure you wear plenty of sunscreen, as the sun is nearly at its highest point in the sky for the year. It doesn’t take long to burn.

Another beautiful evening with temperatures slipping into the 60s after sunset. Clear and crisp. Overnight, a bit cooler and pleasant. Lows in the mid 40s for our West Virginia locations, upper 40s to near 50 for the Valley.

THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine to begin the day with temperatures comfortable as they eventually rise into the 60s. Sunshine continuing into the afternoon with a beautiful day ahead. Highs today in the low to mid 70s for our West Virginia locations. Mid to upper 70s for the Valley.

Another fantastic evening with temperatures staying in the 70s early. Clear for the night. A pleasant and even cool night as temperatures fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

FRIDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 50s. Partly cloudy for the day and warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s but it will still not be humid. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s and more humid.

SATURDAY: Mild to start with temperatures in the 60s. Humidity starts to increase today but it won’t be oppressive, more on the moderate scale. More clouds than sun with temperatures very warm for the day. Highs in the mid 80s across the area. An isolated thunderstorm for the day but rain does not look widespread. Warm and muggy overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A mild and muggy morning to kick off Father’s Day, as well as the first day of summer. A mix of sun and clouds today and very warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s with a few spots in the upper 80s. Slightly humid today but not oppressive. Overnight, staying humid and quite mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: We continue this recent stretch of very warm days today. Muggy early with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy for the afternoon and very warm. Highs in the mid 80s. We are watching the Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development. This tropical moisture may interact with an approaching cold front early this week which could bring more rain to the area. Stay tuned as this forecast will certainly change in the coming days. Overnight, humid and very mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Again, track and timing of the Gulf system will be key.

TUESDAY: A cold front tracks through the East Coast today, which will bring scattered showers to the area. Mild and humid for the morning with showers becoming more widespread. We’ll continue to track the timing of this front, especially as it potentially interacts with the system in the Gulf.

