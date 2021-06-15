Rockingham County prepares to welcome back students for summer school

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - School is out, but Rockingham County Public Schools is getting ready to welcome back some students for summer school.

Elementary and middle school students will learn from July 12 to Aug. 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Lessons will be focused on reading and math.

“It’s not just going to be reading and math for five hours. There’s going to be some other project-based activities, STEM-related, that will incorporate reading and writing, so we can still make sure we’re hitting that,” Larry Shifflett, Assistant Superintendent of Innovation and Learning, said in Monday night’s school board meeting.

This is by invitation only for students who are behind academically. Learning will be face-to-face. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

The Higher Learning Academy (HLA) June session for elementary students will run from June 16 through June 30 daily from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Lessons will include 45 minutes each of remedial math and reading instruction, 30 minutes of STEM instruction/investigations.

Shifflett said 45 students are registered to participate in the HLA June session.

High school summer school will run from June 21 to July 23, or until finished. Students will learn virtually via Edgenuity.

At the high school level, students will have the opportunity to repeat a course they failed or to take Economics and Personal Finance as a new course. Summer graduates are permitted to take English 12 and U.S./Virginia Government.

RCPS is also hosting June reading clinics from June 18 to June 30. K-2 will learn in small groups of 2-3 students for 45-minute sessions with a reading specialist. Students were invited based on spring Phonological Awareness Literacy Screening (PALS) scores.

Summer graduation will be July 28 at 7:00 p.m. at East Rockingham High School.

For more information from the June 14 Rockingham County School Board meeting, click here.

