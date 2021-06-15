Terry McAuliffe stops in Harrisonburg to discuss health care plan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Gubernatorial Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe stopped in Harrisonburg Tuesday morning to hold a round table discussion with community health care leaders.

McAuliffe started off by telling the table he would like to hear what they would like changed regarding health care in Virginia if they were governor for a day.

“I’d love to hear from you all today on how we can do a better job and how we can bring costs down and how we can continue to give quality care,” McAuliffe said during the meeting.

After hearing from dozens of members, McAuliffe explains his health care plan if he is reelected as governor of the Commonwealth and how he would lower premiums while expanding Medicaid options to all Virginians.

“There’s a big contrast Glenn Youngkin doesn’t believe in Medicaid expansion and 500,000 Virginians got coverage now, 13,000 folks got cancer treatment,” McAuliffe said.

The former governor says he will create a buy-in program for those who do not qualify for Medicaid and are unable to afford their existing coverage.

He also says he wants to create a state reinsurance program by working with the federal government to lower premiums, specifically for insurers who have enrollees with high medical expenses.

“I also have a plan to go after pharmaceutical companies, they have been gauging Virginia residents for years,” McAuliffe said.

McAuliffe says he would like to create a state watchdog to set limits for drug prices and pass a prescription drug law to give more Virginians more information about drug costs and when they go up.

“My goal would be to get all 700,000 Virginians to access to quality affordable health care which includes 100,000 children who have health coverage,” McAuliffe said.

WHSV reached out to Republican candidate for governor, Glenn Youngkin on McAuliffe’s health care plan in which his campaign responded:

“Glenn Youngkin will work hard to fix the problems that exist in our health care system. Virginians deserve better access, better choices, and better care, and Glenn will focus on lowering costs, increasing price transparency, and creating more competition so that patients are better served.”

Mayor of Harrisonburg, Deanna Reed, says the roundtable was organized after McAuliffe reached out to her and asked to discuss health care issues with local community leaders.

She says it’s a great feeling to know that candidates running for governor are taking an interest and listening to issues with health care coverage in the Valley.

A spokesperson with Sentara RMH says a similar opportunity is available for Youngkin’s campaign if they wish to hold a discussion.

