UVA developing marijuana policy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Although Virginia is soon to make pot legal, universities are still dealing with how to handle it on campuses.

A spokesperson says the University of Virginia is in the process of developing a policy about it, but couldn’t say when an announcement about it would be coming.

Virginia Tech has already decided students can’t possess or use marijuana while on campus or at University sponsored events that are off campus.

Marijuana becomes legal in the commonwealth on July 1. Visit https://www.cannabis.virginia.gov/ for more information on cannabis in Virginia.

