Advertisement

UVA developing marijuana policy

UVA developing marijuana policy
UVA developing marijuana policy
By Madison McNamee
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Although Virginia is soon to make pot legal, universities are still dealing with how to handle it on campuses.

A spokesperson says the University of Virginia is in the process of developing a policy about it, but couldn’t say when an announcement about it would be coming.

Virginia Tech has already decided students can’t possess or use marijuana while on campus or at University sponsored events that are off campus.

Marijuana becomes legal in the commonwealth on July 1. Visit https://www.cannabis.virginia.gov/ for more information on cannabis in Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Virginia State Police
Police: Car abandoned, body found beneath highway
In states where marijuana is legal, this bill would protect federal employees who use
Virginia unveils new marijuana legalization website; here’s what’s legal, and what isn’t starting July 1
Police in Virginia say that a 14-year-old girl is dead and a 15-year-old girl is in critical...
Police investigating after 2 teen girls shot, one fatally
Harrisonburg police chief Eric English and deputy police chief Gabriel Camacho on Camacho's...
HPD Interim Chief Gabriel Camacho announces resignation
Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has announced that due to uncertainty related to COVID-19,...
HDR cancels Friendly City Fourth

Latest News

VHSL Region Tournaments: Spring Sports (6/14/21)
VHSL Region Tournaments: Spring Sports (6/14/21)
Sentara updates guidelines for masking, visitors, and pre-procedure testing
Sentara updates guidelines for masking, visitors, and pre-procedure testing
Overnight Forecast 6/14/2021
Overnight Forecast 6/14/2021
Storm in Staunton causes damages on private property
Storm in Staunton causes damages on private property
Nearly half of Central Shenandoah Health District residents have at least one COVID-19 shot
Nearly half of Central Shenandoah Health District residents have at least one COVID-19 shot