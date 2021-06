VHSL Region Tournaments Scoreboard: Spring Sports

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores and highlights from VHSL baseball, softball, and boys and girls soccer tournaments.

Highlights - Monday, June 14:

Baseball

Region 5D - Quarterfinals

North Stafford 6, Harrisonburg

Region 3C - Quarterfinals

Broadway 10, Wilson Memorial 0

Spotswood 3, Fluvanna County 1

Liberty Christian Academy 10, Turner Ashby 0

Softball

Region 5D - Quarterfinals

Stafford 10, Harrisonburg 0

Region 3B - Quarterfinals

Skyline 7, Central 3

Region 3C - Quarterfinals

Spotswood 2, Wilson Memorial 1

Turner Ashby 7, Monticello 0

Fort Defiance 5, Brookville 2

Boys Soccer

Region 5D - Quarterfinals

Albemarle 3, Harrisonburg 1

Region 3C - Quarterfinals

Turner Ashby 5, Wilson Memorial 0

Spotswood 7, Brookville 0

Girls Soccer

Region 5D - Quarterfinals

Harrisonburg 2, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 0

Region 3C - Quarterfinals

Fort Defiance 5, Brookville 0

Liberty Christian 5, Wilson Memorial 0

Charlottesville 6, Spotswood 2

Western Albemarle 8, Waynesboro 0

