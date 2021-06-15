Advertisement

Volvo Trucks, union negotiations to resume Tuesday

(Virginia Mayo | AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
By Eddie Callahan
Updated: 12 hours ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Negotiations between Volvo Trucks North America in Dublin and UAW Local 2069 are poised to resume Tuesday, according to the union’s Facebook page.

“FYI The company international and the local are going back into negotiations tomorrow. Per Matt Blondino.”

The auto workers have been on strike since last week, when they rejected the employment deal presented by Volvo.

