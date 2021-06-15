Advertisement

Wildlife groups investigating bird deaths in DC region

Feathers found in front of the Rockingham County Courthouse
Feathers found in front of the Rockingham County Courthouse
By Associated Press and The Washington Post
Updated: 16 hours ago
RESTON, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says people should stop feeding birds while scientists determine why hundreds have been blinded and killed in the Washington, D.C., region since late May.

Wildlife managers in Washington, Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia have received an increasing number of reports about sick and dying birds in recent weeks.

The agency says birds have experienced “eye swelling and crusty discharge, as well as neurological signs.”

A definitive cause of death has yet to be determined. Birds can transmit diseases to one another when they congregate at feeders and baths.

Environmental agencies recommend avoiding the handling of birds, keeping pets away from them and cleaning feeders with bleach.

