Woman found after overnight Amherst County water rescue

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been found following an overnight water rescue.

Just after 8 p.m. Monday, Amherst County dispatch got a call about a missing woman.

With the help of local fire departments and state police, she was found in the James River near Monacan Park.

Crews got her out of the water around 4 a.m. Tuesday before getting her to Lynchburg General.

“It took us a while to find her to be honest with you. We started 8 o’clock last night, didn’t find her until 4 o’clock this morning. So, I mean, we had a lot of area to cover and had to bring in a lot of different assets to work together to find her,” said Juette Renalds, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office captain.

Authorities say the woman is in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.