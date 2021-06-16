Advertisement

20th district candidate Randall Wolf to go on 3-day bike tour

By Tara Todd
Updated: 6 hours ago
SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WVIR) - The Democratic candidate for Virginia’s 20th District house seat is kicking off a three-day tour this Friday, on his bike.

Randall Wolf, an avid cyclist, will travel through the district with stops along the way to talk with constituents.

Wolf says he wants to focus on the things that really matter to people including broadband access, and an Allegheny to Atlantic Greenway that brings economic development to small communities across the Commonwealth.

“I want people to know that I’m out there to listen to you,” said Wolf. “I’ve been a lifelong journalist, so my life has been getting out, meeting people in all kinds of situations, and I want to hear what you think, and how I can help you. I’ve got a lot of ideas, but I need to fine-tune them and I really want to fit in with what you need.”

More information about Wolf and where he’s stopping on his 130-mile tour is available at https://www.wolf4delegate20.com/.

Wolf is running against incumbent State Delegate John Avoli. The Republican announced in March that he would run again.

