Advertisement

Court voids ruling that sperm donor must pay child support

A North Carolina appeals court says a judge should have relied on Virginia’s paternity laws...
A North Carolina appeals court says a judge should have relied on Virginia’s paternity laws when ruling whether a man must pay child support to a woman who had a baby with his sperm donation, not North Carolina law.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court says a judge should have relied on Virginia’s paternity laws when ruling whether a man must pay child support to a woman who had a baby with his sperm donation, not North Carolina law.

The case involves a man who provided artificial insemination to a woman whom he met in Virginia. The conception and pregnancy occurred there.

Years later a social services department in North Carolina’s Warren County went to court to get him to pay child support.

A District Court judge declared he could find no exception for the donor and ordered payments.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Virginia State Police
Police: Car abandoned, body found beneath highway
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Loved ones surprise Bridgewater man and family at Shenandoah Valley Airport
Loved ones surprise Bridgewater man and family at Shenandoah Valley Airport
Interim Chief Jason Sullivan will step into the full time role.
Grottoes appoints new Chief of Police
The extra revenue would go toward development projects for the town.
Timberville proposing $500 activation fee increase

Latest News

Funkys Skate Center to reopen in fall after damages from Harrisonburg explosion
Funkys Skate Center to reopen in fall after damages from Harrisonburg explosion
Harrisonburg's Toter program has been rolled out for two months.
Harrisonburg Public Works remind residents to bring trash toters in when empty
Baking Memories 4 Kids
Baking Memories 4 Kids is giving a central Virginia teenager a sweet vacation
Blue Ridge CASA for Children is hosting its third “Top Chef Harrisonburg” event, featuring the...
‘Top Chef Harrisonburg’ returns this weekend to benefit Blue Ridge CASA for Children
Funkys Skate Center to reopen in fall after damages from Harrisonburg explosion