Court voids ruling that sperm donor must pay child support

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court says a judge should have relied on Virginia’s paternity laws when ruling whether a man must pay child support to a woman who had a baby with his sperm donation, not North Carolina law.

The case involves a man who provided artificial insemination to a woman whom he met in Virginia. The conception and pregnancy occurred there.

Years later a social services department in North Carolina’s Warren County went to court to get him to pay child support.

A District Court judge declared he could find no exception for the donor and ordered payments.

