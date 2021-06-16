Advertisement

Man dies after tractor-trailer crash in Louisa County on I-64

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man died after a tractor-trailer crash on I-64 in Louisa County.

At 12:10 p.m. on June 15 Virginia State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-64 at mile marker 143.

According to the investigation, a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer stopped partially in the right lane and deceleration lane to Route 208 when it was struck by a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer.

Then the trailblazer struck a 2020 Chevrolet Suburban in the left lane. The Volvo ran off the right side of the road into trees.

Vennor Peaks, 61, of Dillwyn Va., was the driver of the Trailblazer. Peaks was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police say it is not clear if Peaks’s from injuries he had in the crash. His remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The driver of the Suburban did not report any injury. The driver of the Volvo suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Photo: Virginia State Police
