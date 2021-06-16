Advertisement

Officials identify remains of sailor killed in WWII

By Associated Press
Updated: 7 hours ago
THOMAS, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say the remains of a Navy sailor from West Virginia who died in the World War II attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Tuesday in a statement that authorities used DNA as well as dental and anthropological analysis to identify 25-year-old Navy Patternmaker 1st Class Stanislaw F. Drwall of Thomas.

Drwall was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma in 1941 when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft and capsized resulting in 429 deaths.

Officials say Drwall will be buried on August 5 in Thomas.

