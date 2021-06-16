Raising awareness of senior financial abuse

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - June 15th is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

One form is financial abuse.

Katha Treanor, Communications Manager at the State Corporation Commission (SCC), said financial abuse often goes unreported.

“Some people just don’t understand the signs of senior financial abuse so they don’t report it and in some cases, it’s fear or embarrassment,” Treanor said.

Treanor said financial abuse can take many forms like identity theft, online or phone scams, or the unauthorized use of credit cards and checking accounts.

She said are a few signs you should look out for are:

Surrendering passwords and financial control to an overly protective loved one

Unexplained changes to bank accounts

Large or unexplained transfers or withdrawals from accounts

Suspicious signatures on documents

Changes to beneficiaries

“We think in terms of physical abuse a lot of times with people but we don’t always think about financial abuse and unfortunately seniors are particularly vulnerable, especially if they are socially isolated and as they rely more and more on the internet or online activities as part of their daily lives,” Treanor said.

Treanor said financial abuse can happen by friends and family, caregivers, financial professionals, and even strangers so it is important to know the signs.

You can find resources on senior financial abuse by clicking here.

If you suspect you or someone you know has been a victim of senior financial abuse you can contact the SCC’s Division of Securities and Retail Franchising at 1-800-552-7945.

