Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats’ voting bill

FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is surrounded by reporters as senators rush to the chamber...
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is surrounded by reporters as senators rush to the chamber for votes ahead of the approaching Memorial Day recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin is opening the door to supporting a voting rights bill.

The West Virginia Democrat is offering up an extensive list of proposed changes to the legislation ahead of a showdown vote in the Senate later this month.

The Democrats’ bill would bring about the largest overhaul of U.S. voting in a generation, touching nearly every aspect of the electoral process.

They say it’s needed to protect access to the ballot. But Manchin opposes the bill as written, calling it divisive.

He released a proposed list of changes ahead of a meeting of Senate Democrats Thursday to discuss the path forward.

