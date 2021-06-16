Advertisement

Suspect in child killing grabs officer’s gun

By KSNV staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - Police in Nevada were interrogating an accused child killer when the situation took a dangerous turn.

The suspect grabbed one of the officer’s guns.

Newly released video shows 27-year-old Terrell Rhodes in an interrogation room May 11, moments after he admitted to killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, police said.

According to police, Rhodes told them he punched the toddler several times until he stopped breathing.

Police also said he drew them a map showing where he hid Amari’s body.

As Rhodes struggles with his handcuffs, detectives rush in and attempt to calm him down.

He grabbed a gun from the officer’s holster, and a frightening struggle happens as detectives fought to make sure Rhodes could not get a good grip on the gun.

Thankfully, they were able to get it out of his hands without anyone being injured.

Rhodes is expected in court later this month. Prosecutors are considering the death penalty in this case.

Copyright 2021 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Virginia State Police
Police: Car abandoned, body found beneath highway
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Loved ones surprise Bridgewater man and family at Shenandoah Valley Airport
Loved ones surprise Bridgewater man and family at Shenandoah Valley Airport
Interim Chief Jason Sullivan will step into the full time role.
Grottoes appoints new Chief of Police
The extra revenue would go toward development projects for the town.
Timberville proposing $500 activation fee increase

Latest News

Funkys Skate Center to reopen in fall after damages from Harrisonburg explosion
Funkys Skate Center to reopen in fall after damages from Harrisonburg explosion
Harrisonburg's Toter program has been rolled out for two months.
Harrisonburg Public Works remind residents to bring trash toters in when empty
Baking Memories 4 Kids
Baking Memories 4 Kids is giving a central Virginia teenager a sweet vacation
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday