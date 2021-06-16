Traveling for fair trade

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Robb Geiger and his friend Peter from Evanston, Illinois are biking up the East Coast fundraising for their Ten Thousand Villages store.

“We were hit last year by COVID the ways all the other stores were hit, and we are trying to dig out of a financial hole,” Geiger said. “I had this idea to do a tour of Ten Thousand Village stores and we thought what better place to do it than Virginia and Pennsylvania, which is Ten Thousand Villages central,” Geiger said.

The team has been visiting Ten Thousand Villages locations and made their way from Charlottesville to the Friendly City on Tuesday afternoon.

They were joined by two Ten Thousand Villages Harrisonburg board members on their ride.

Along the way, they are also hoping to raise awareness for fair trade.

“Everybody likes to give people a fair shot. Everybody likes to be treated fairly and so many folks who are poor don’t get treated fairly, so that’s the whole purpose of fair trade is to give the people who are actually making the product a fair shot,” Geiger said.

Downtown Harrisonburg was their third stop and they have nine more to go.

Their total route will be around 600 miles.

