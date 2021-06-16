Advertisement

UVA students working on deepfake detection technology

By Andrew Webb
Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Deepfakes are becoming a big deal on the internet, and now a team of University of Virginia students are finding ways to detect them.

Deepfakes are computer-generated edits of people that are made to look real. They can be misleading.

UVA third year Zach Yahn says his team’s technology can make a real difference in stopping potential misleading information from being spread.

“I think deepfakes are only going to become more and more popular as the technology is more and more mainstream, and right now it’s really not that hard to download some software on your computer and make a deepfake of someone if you have the material,” he said.

Yahn worked alongside UVA third year Ahmed Hussain to place first at the University Adversarial Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Challenge.

