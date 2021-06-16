Vaccine interest slows down in Hardy Co., health department distributing 30 to 40 vaccines per week

HARDY COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced incentives in an effort to get more West Virginians vaccinated against COVID-19.

For West Virginians 18 years old and up, the giveaway will include a $1.588 million grand prize, a $588,000 second prize, weekly drawings for $1 million, full scholarships to any West Virginia state college or university, custom-outfitted trucks, weekend vacations at state parks, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom hunting rifles and custom hunting shotguns.

West Virginians 12 to 17 years of age, who have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, may enter for a chance to win one of five; four-year full-ride scholarships, including room-and-board, tuition, and books, to any West Virginia state college or university.

In Hardy County, Bill Ours with the county’s health department says after the governor’s incentive announcement, they did not see many more young people running to their vaccine clinics.

Instead, he says vaccine distribution has slowed down to about 30 to 40 vaccines every week.

He says the county is still seeing cases, like several that showed up this week, including the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7.

“We’re still seeing cases, but to put it bluntly, people are just over it,” Ours said. “They’re not wearing masks anymore. The older generation is sticking to the guns on that, but the younger generation is over it.”

76 percent of Hardy Co. residents over 65 years old have received their shot. 54.4 percent of West Virginians 18 and older got their shot, as well as 51 percent of kids 12 and up.

Ours said 18 to 39-year-olds are the age group that now needs the vaccine the most because they are the most social age group. Not getting one could cause community spread.

“What’s happening in that age group is people who do get [COVID-19], they’re not getting really, really sick. They’re not getting put in the hospital,” Ours said. “They’re not dying. They’re not passing away from it, even though it’s hard to get them to realize, yes you’re not getting really sick, but you could carry it to somebody.”

If you’re unsure about the vaccine, Ours suggests talking to a family member or friend who already got their shot or your doctor. He says as we begin returning to normal, we must also remain vigilant so we do not see spikes in cases.

