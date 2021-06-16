Advertisement

VDOT lifts COVID-19 restrictions for visitors

Fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a mask at VDOT facilities, in...
Fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a mask at VDOT facilities, in accordance with federal, state and local health guidelines.(WBAY)
By Katherine Lutge
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Walk-in visitors are once again welcome at Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) offices and other public facilities after being closed since March of 2020 at the beginning COVID-19 pandemic.

Fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a mask at VDOT facilities, in accordance with federal, state and local health guidelines.

“The agency continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and make adjustments to protect the safety of our workers and the communities in which we work,” officials said in a press release.

Face coverings are still recommended for people who are not vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Photo: Virginia State Police
Police: Car abandoned, body found beneath highway
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Loved ones surprise Bridgewater man and family at Shenandoah Valley Airport
Loved ones surprise Bridgewater man and family at Shenandoah Valley Airport
Interim Chief Jason Sullivan will step into the full time role.
Grottoes appoints new Chief of Police
The extra revenue would go toward development projects for the town.
Timberville proposing $500 activation fee increase

Latest News

Frederick County man killed in crash on Berryville Pike
The Afton Express would help people get from the valley to Charlottesville. | Credit: WHSV
Tractor trailer crash causing delays on I-64 East near Fishersville
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 205 of Interstate 81 at 11:47 a.m. on June 9, 2020
Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-81 North at MM 205
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 237 of Interstate 81 as of 3:50 p.m. on June 5, 2020
Crash near Weyers Cave cleared, crashes near Mt. Crawford cause more I-81 South delays
Snapshot from a VDOT traffic camera at MM 213.4 of Interstate 81 as of 11:58 a.m. on May 22, 2020
Paving operation to cause overnight I-81 lane closures next week