West Virginia Bigfoot Museum to celebrate grand opening

Inaugural Bigfoot Festival to be held June 26
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 23 hours ago
SUTTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Many have heard of him, few have seen him; but now you can at least see what he left behind. All in one place!

The West Virginia Bigfoot Museum opened quietly at the end of May.

Later this month, people will flock to downtown Sutton for the inaugural Bigfoot Festival and the official grand opening of the Bigfoot Museum.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 26 at 9 a.m.

There will be live music, a Bigfoot symposium, a Bigfoot reading, and more.

The goal is for a family friendly atmosphere for skeptics and believers alike.

The museum is located inside the Mountain Laurel Country Store at 400 4th Street in Sutton.

