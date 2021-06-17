Advertisement

Augusta County Library kicks off programming

By Kayla Brooks
Updated: 10 hours ago
AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) - Across the country, businesses are opening up and masks are coming off.

In Augusta County, library staff is doing the same, and they’re ready for a summer full of events.

Augusta County Library
Augusta County Library(WHSV)

From take-home science kits to after-hours hide-and-seek, the Augusta County Library has a full calendar of events.

The library staff has continued hosting events online during the pandemic, but kids are excited to see their friends, and that makes the events even more special.

“I think the kids are very excited, and that’s the best part is just to see their smiles and see how excited they are to be back in the library and trying to get back to a little bit of normalcy,” said Hailee Coleman, youth programs coordinator.

Coleman says it’s important for children to make in-person connections.

“I just think the kids are really anxious to see their friends again and just to be with each other, and we are having them outside so it is still a safe environment for them to be in, but really it’s that one on one connection with each other that they’ve been excited about,” she said.

