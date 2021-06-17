Advertisement

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office requests help to find missing person

Officials say Moore was last seen in the Churchville area June 15.
Officials say Moore was last seen in the Churchville area June 15.(WHSV)
CHURCHVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen Tuesday, June 15th, in the Churchville area.

Officials say 45-year-old Brannen Jay Moore is a white man who is five feet and 10 inches tall, and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officials say Moore could possibly be operating an older model Oldsmobile sedan. If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

