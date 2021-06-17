Aviation group announces expansion at West Virginia airport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (AP) — An aviation group is expanding its hangars at a new business park at a northern West Virginia airport, creating up to 300 jobs.

Gov. Jim Justice joined the expansion announcement Wednesday at the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries West Virginia Service Center at the North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport.

Justice says MHIRJ Aviation is investing $20 million to add 100,000 square feet and two hangars to its facility. Construction is expected to take 18 months.

The facility currently has 500 workers. The airport has the longest commercial service runway in West Virginia. Montreal-based MHIRJ Aviation offers operations, engineering and customer support, including maintenance, for regional aircraft industries.

