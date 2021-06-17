Advertisement

Aviation group announces expansion at West Virginia airport

File.
File.(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (AP) — An aviation group is expanding its hangars at a new business park at a northern West Virginia airport, creating up to 300 jobs.

Gov. Jim Justice joined the expansion announcement Wednesday at the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries West Virginia Service Center at the North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport.

Justice says MHIRJ Aviation is investing $20 million to add 100,000 square feet and two hangars to its facility. Construction is expected to take 18 months.

The facility currently has 500 workers. The airport has the longest commercial service runway in West Virginia. Montreal-based MHIRJ Aviation offers operations, engineering and customer support, including maintenance, for regional aircraft industries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Chase through parts of Shenandoah Valley ends in deadly shooting in Amherst County
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
The two courts will replace existing tennis courts at the park.
Futsal arena coming to Ralph Sampson Park in Harrisonburg
A man died after a tractor-trailer crash on I-64 in Louisa County.
Man dies after tractor-trailer crash in Louisa County on I-64
Officials say Moore was last seen in the Churchville area June 15.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office requests help to find missing person

Latest News

With several inches of rain falling in the last week, the area has moved out of moderate...
Moderate drought ends after the past week’s rain
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Virginia State Police confirm at least one person is in custody after a police pursuit ended in...
One person in custody after police pursuit ends in Rockingham County
Asbury United Methodist Church prepares for a big bell coming to Downtown Harrisonburg
Asbury United Methodist Church prepares for a big bell coming to Downtown Harrisonburg
Waynesboro city officials celebrate marketplace announcement