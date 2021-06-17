Advertisement

Baking Memories 4 Kids is giving a central Virginia teenager a sweet vacation

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A charity called Baking Memories 4 Kids is giving a central Virginia teenager a sweet vacation.

Landon Critzer lives with cerebral palsy, a heart defect, and autism. Wednesday, Baking 4 Memories surprised Landon and his family with a trip to Orlando, with the help of donations collected at the Barracks Road Panera.

“We have been through a lot over the years here and just coming to meet...all the amazing people that put this together for us it seems surreal. Landon is the most deserving child I could possibly think of,” said Landon’s father Shaun Critzer.

Baking Memories 4 Kids has provided 10 families in Central Virginia with similar vacations supported by Panera’s holiday fundraiser.

