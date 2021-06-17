Bear Creek Outdoor Living plants roots in downtown Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Bear Creek Outdoor Living started five years ago in a friend’s abandoned chicken house and continued to outgrow facility after facility. Now, co-founders Victoria and Brian Mininger are ready to call downtown Waynesboro its home.

“Growth is always a good thing,” Victoria said. “Then this building came up for sale and it’s right in our community. Now here we are getting ready to move in soon.”

Bear Creek Outdoor Living’s new facility will be located at 180 Port Republic Road in Waynesboro, right across the street from the Waynesboro Fire Department.

“If it starts at the back door and goes outside, we build it, renovate it, design and furnish it,” Brian, who was born and raised in Waynesboro, said. “We were in a facility where we were spread out. Our office was in one spot and our shop in another. This will become the hub for our shop, for materials to come and go, for all of our offices and staff. We serve this whole region, so this is centrally located for us.”

They now employ more than 35 people in the Shenandoah Valley. This new space will allow them to employ more people. Victoria said as a company they build amazing things for clients, but they also strive to build people.

“We want to draw in craftsmen and women into the industry and so this space will allow us to continue to train them well,” Victoria said.

The Bear Creek team will work on renovating the space this summer to prepare for a grand opening this fall.

“We are excited about all the things happening downtown, from the new park and museum plans to being right by the Greenway for our employees to have access to outdoor spaces,” Victoria said. “It will take some time, but we have some big dreams for the space.”

Those dreams include a garden that would provide educational opportunities and help serve their employees and the community to create community engagement to inspire families to live, work and play in the outdoors together.

