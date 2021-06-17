Advertisement

Extreme heat impacts California

By Sid Garcia
Updated: 3 hours ago
Ventura, CA (KGO) - Sizzling hot temperatures inland are sending people flocking to the beach and other places to stay somewhat cool.

At 9 Wednesday morning at Citrus Grove Park in the Simi Valley of California, families were out enjoying the shade as the temperature was already in the upper 80s.

The excessive heat advisory for the area means inland, the temperatures will be well north of 100 degrees. In the Simi Valley, the forecast said it’ll reach 106 degrees.

Everyone in the area had been aware of that as they were getting an early start to their exercise routine before the sweltering heat set in.

A lot of people had the idea of coming to the beach to get out of the dangerous heat inland. The beach in Ventura was full of people.

Mitchell Allen is from Lancaster. He showed his phone which indicated the current temperature at his home was 40 degrees hotter. than at the coast.

Allen said coming to Ventura for a couple of days was the smart call.

Even tourists like Pat Willoughby from Chicago appreciates being in Ventura instead of being inland during her family location.

