Advertisement

Feds: West Virginia transgender athlete ban violates law

The DOJ says the law violates Title IX as well as the equal protection clause of the 14th...
The DOJ says the law violates Title IX as well as the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has slammed a new West Virginia law that bans transgender athletes from competing in female sports.

The department asserted in a court filing Thursday that it violates federal law. The department filed what is known as a statement of interest in a lawsuit challenging the ban.

The DOJ says the law violates Title IX as well as the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

The lawsuit was filed last month by the American Civil Liberties Union, its West Virginia chapter and Lambda Legal on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl. She had hoped to compete in cross country in middle school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Chase through parts of Shenandoah Valley ends in deadly shooting in Amherst County
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
The two courts will replace existing tennis courts at the park.
Futsal arena coming to Ralph Sampson Park in Harrisonburg
A man died after a tractor-trailer crash on I-64 in Louisa County.
Man dies after tractor-trailer crash in Louisa County on I-64
Officials say Moore was last seen in the Churchville area June 15.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office requests help to find missing person

Latest News

With several inches of rain falling in the last week, the area has moved out of moderate...
Moderate drought ends after the past week’s rain
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Virginia State Police confirm at least one person is in custody after a police pursuit ended in...
One person in custody after police pursuit ends in Rockingham County
Asbury United Methodist Church prepares for a big bell coming to Downtown Harrisonburg
Asbury United Methodist Church prepares for a big bell coming to Downtown Harrisonburg
Waynesboro city officials celebrate marketplace announcement