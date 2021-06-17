Harrisonburg Public Works remind residents to bring trash toters in when empty

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two months after the City of Harrisonburg rolled out its new trash toters, the Public Works Department is reminding residents to bring their bins back in.

Harsit Patel, with Harrisonburg City Public Works, said they’ve noticed residents taking their trash toters out too early or leaving bins out too late.

Patel said if you live in the Central Business District near the downtown area, you cannot take your bins out before 6:00 a.m. on the day of trash collection.

The downtown district gets five days of trash collection every week.

Those living elsewhere in the city can have their toter out as early as 4:00 p.m. the day before trash collection

Leaving bins out too early or too late could leave you with a $100 fine which has been in the city code for years.

“Curb appeal is extremely critical for the City of Harrisonburg, we would like the citizens to utilize these containers, and then as soon as it’s collected, take them back on that same day and away from public view as best as possible obviously,” Patel said.

The city said since the new containers rolled out they have not collected the fine for any citizen who left toters out but they will begin in a few weeks.

Patel said citations written out now are just trying to communicate with citizens to make the change for the future.

Another issue the department is having is seeing residents are putting additional trash next to their bin or on top. They ask to make sure all trash fits inside the container and if you have more trash head to the water and sewer department to pick up stickers for $1 for each additional bag.

Trash that has been left behind has not been collected in hopes citizens will place the trash during the next collection.

Patel said they are also asking residents to make sure their bins are labeled with their house number on top of the bin.

