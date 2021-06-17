Advertisement

JMU Athletics returns to 100 percent capacity

By WHSV Newsroom
Updated: 9 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne has announced the return to 100% capacity and normal operating procedures for all home athletics events beginning this August, including game day tailgating for football this fall.

JMU Communications says facility capacity was limited during the 2020-21 athletic seasons in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with declining infection rates and widespread access to vaccines, those restrictions have been lifted by the state.

“We are excited to welcome back JMU Nation in its entirety and return to our normal game day operations this fall,” Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said. “We appreciate the patience and support of our fans over the past 15 months, and we look forward to seeing folks back on campus soon as we fill our venues and finally showcase the new Atlantic Union Bank Center.”

JMU will continue to follow the executive orders set forth by the Commonwealth of Virginia as well as university health and safety protocols with respect to home athletic events and operations, according to Thursday’s press release.

Season tickets for JMU’s upcoming football season are currently on sale as well as tickets for the 2021-22 men’s and women’s basketball campaigns in the new Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Information on ticket packages for JMU sports programs can be found online at JMUSports.com.

