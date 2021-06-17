‘King of Rock and Roll’ visits Bridgewater for a special cause

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Community members gathered at Bluestone Vineyard on Wednesday evening for the event “Can’t Help Falling in Love with Tucker.”

There was dinner, wine, and the hits of Elvis Presley.

7-year-old Tucker Dean has metachromatic leukodystrophy, which affects the nervous system and will progress throughout his lifetime.

“Tucker is a fighter. Tucker is one of those people that will steal your heart. He walks into the room and he will steal your heart right there,” Arin Hawse a member of “Team Tucker,” said.

Mary Miller helped put together the fundraiser after hearing Tucker’s story.

“I heard about Tucker at church and thought this is something I can do for him,” Miller said. “He’s a sweet little boy and any way we can help we want to help.”

Miller gave Michael Hoover a call.

Hoover has been an Elvis tribute artist for 40 years and has performed all over the world.

He wanted to do his part for the cause.

“I said, ‘Sure, I’d like to come and be part of it, see if we can draw some people and make some money for their family,’” Hoover said.

All of the proceeds will go to Tucker and his family to help cover medical costs.

You can find more information on Team Tucker here. If you wish to donate to Team Tucker, you can do so here.

