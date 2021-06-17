Advertisement

Legal Aid Justice Center encourages Gov. Northam to issue Executive Order on extending evictions

The Legal Aid Justice Center (LAJC) and the Virginia Poverty Law Center (VPLC) sent a letter to Gov. Northam asking to extend State of Emergency protections for tenants until the General Assembly’s next session.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Northam says his hands are tied: he can’t extend eviction protections through executive order when the COVID-19 state of emergency ends July 1.

The Legal Aid Justice Center (LAJC) and the Virginia Poverty Law Center (VPLC) sent a letter to Northam asking to extend State of Emergency protections for tenants until the General Assembly’s next session.

Right now, the eviction moratorium for the state of Virginia is set to expire on June 30, ending the following protections:

  • Tenants will no longer be given notice of available rent relief
  • Landlords will not apply for rent relief on behalf of their tenants
  • Landlords will not be required to co-operate with tenant applications for rent relief
  • There will no longer be a 45-day waiting period after either tenant or landlord applies for rent relief before landlords can proceed with eviction

“We applaud the decision to maintain the Virginia Rent Relief program beyond June 30, 2021, when the State of Emergency is slated to end; however, available rent relief funds will do little good without strong policy to ensure both tenants and landlords know and take quick advantage of its availability,” the organizations stated in the letter. “A gap in these protections ... will be disastrous for so many Virginians who are desperately trying to pull themselves out of this crisis.”

However, the governor says he’s prohibited from extending the protections by state law. His office says the Executive Order does not extend to private contracts such as rent, however, certain protections will continue beyond July 1 and any other action must go through the General Assembly.

According to the LAJC and the VPLC, un- and under-employment issues remain challenging for underpaid workers, which includes minority workers who have been hit the hardest during the pandemic.

