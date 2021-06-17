Moderate drought ends after the past week’s rain

(WHSV) - Every Thursday, a new drought monitor is issued for the US. In the last two weeks, portions of our viewing area fell into a moderate drought after a very dry spring.

After a dry spring, the area was put under a moderate drought (WHSV)

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the past week have dropped plenty of rain across the area. Most of our area is now listed as “abnormally dry” which is the minimal level of drought.

Most of the area is just abnormally dry now versus being in a moderate drought. (WHSV)

One of the issues that was occurring was that showers and thunderstorms were scattered about, bringing plenty of rain to some areas and not as much to others. With enough activity happening however, the whole area got the rain that was needed.

There looks to be several days where a chance of rain is in the forecast this weekend and into early next week. Some of this rain could come from the tropics as a potential tropical cyclone has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

