The return of heat and humidity

THURSDAY: Another fantastic evening with temperatures staying in the 70s early. Clear for the night. A pleasant and even cool night as temperatures fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

FRIDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 50s. Sunny early and then clouds build in for the rest of the day as a thunderstorm complex will be moving across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Our region will stay dry as this system will weaken substantially, but this storm complex will send in the cloud cover. Even still, a very warm day today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, but the good news is that the humidity won’t be on the rise quite yet.

A comfortable evening and staying partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures in the 80s still for the evening. Depending on how fast this storm complex moves, we have a few storms or decaying storms after midnight across the Alleghenies. If anything makes it eastward it would be a few showers overnight. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s and more humid.

A weakening storm system will bring a few showers early on Saturday (WHSV)

SATURDAY: Mild to start with temperatures in the 60s. With another thunderstorm complex weakening as it moves toward the region overnight Friday night, this likely will lead to a few showers or a storm very early in the morning. Expect more clouds than sun for the day but still quite warm. Humidity starts to increase today but it won’t be oppressive, more on the moderate scale. Highs in the low to mid 80s across the area and breezy at times. The cloud cover will help limit most thunderstorm formation for the afternoon but there still may be an isolated storm for the day. If we see more sun, then we’ll likely see more storm coverage. But for now, activity will not be widespread. However any storm that does form may be strong to severe with high winds.

Partly to mostly cloudy for the evening, warm and pleasant with temperatures in the 80s early. Warm and muggy overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A mild and muggy morning to kick off Father’s Day, as well as the first day of summer. A few more breaks in the clouds today, we’ll call it partly to mostly cloudy. Very warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, and we’ll notice an uptick in the humidity levels today. A few storms for the afternoon but not widespread activity. Any storm that does form may be strong to severe with high winds. Overnight, staying humid and quite mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: We continue this recent stretch of very warm days today. Muggy early with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy for the afternoon and very warm. Highs in the mid 80s. We are watching the Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development. This system could bring us rain on Monday but it depends on the track. If it stays just south and east of the area we may only have clouds with little to no rain. Stay tuned as this forecast is likely to change. Overnight, humid and very mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Again, track and timing of the Gulf system will be key.

TUESDAY: A cold front tracks through the East Coast today, which will bring scattered showers and storms to the area. Mild and humid for the morning with showers becoming more widespread into the afternoon with thunderstorms developing as well. There could be the potential for severe weather Tuesday. A mild night with lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Behind the cold front, we get a dose of refreshing temperatures. We start the day in the 60s with lower humidity. A beautiful day ahead with lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s to around 80. A great day to spend time outside!

