Advertisement

St. Louis gun-waving couple pleads guilty to misdemeanors

FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing...
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front their house along Portland Place confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house in the Central West End of St. Louis.(Laurie Skrivan | Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators last year pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges.

Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. Her husband, Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750.

The couple also agreed to forfeit both weapons they used when they confronted several hundred protesters who were marching in front of their home in June of last year.

The McCloskeys came out of their home and waved weapons at the demonstrators. They claimed the protesters were trespassing.

Mark McCloskey announced in May that he was running for a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Chase through parts of Shenandoah Valley ends in deadly shooting in Amherst County
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
The two courts will replace existing tennis courts at the park.
Futsal arena coming to Ralph Sampson Park in Harrisonburg
A man died after a tractor-trailer crash on I-64 in Louisa County.
Man dies after tractor-trailer crash in Louisa County on I-64
Officials say Moore was last seen in the Churchville area June 15.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office requests help to find missing person

Latest News

One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings...
1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings
With several inches of rain falling in the last week, the area has moved out of moderate...
Moderate drought ends after the past week’s rain
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Virginia State Police confirm at least one person is in custody after a police pursuit ended in...
One person in custody after police pursuit ends in Rockingham County
Juneteenth becomes nation's 12th federal holiday
Juneteenth becomes nation's 12th federal holiday