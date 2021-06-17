VHSL Region Tournaments Scoreboard: Spring Sports
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores and highlights from VHSL baseball, softball, and boys and girls soccer tournaments.
Highlights - Tuesday, June 15:
Highlights - Monday, June 14:
Baseball
REGION 5D
Quarterfinals
North Stafford 6, Harrisonburg 3
REGION 3C
Quarterfinals
Broadway 10, Wilson Memorial 0
Spotswood 3, Fluvanna County 1
Liberty Christian Academy 10, Turner Ashby 0
Semifinals
Broadway 5, Spotswood 3
Championship - Friday, June 18
(2) Liberty Christian at (1) Broadway - 6 p.m.
REGION 2B
Semifinals
Page County 5, Madison County 0
Buckingham County 3, Stonewall Jackson 1
REGION 1B
Semifinals
Riverheads 7, Rappahannock County 3
Softball
REGION 5D
Quarterfinals
Stafford 10, Harrisonburg 0
REGION 3B
Quarterfinals
Skyline 7, Central 3
REGION 3C
Quarterfinals
Spotswood 2, Wilson Memorial 1
Turner Ashby 7, Monticello 0
Fort Defiance 5, Brookville 2
Semifinals
Fort Defiance 3, Turner Ashby 1
Rustburg 12, Spotswood 0
Championship - Friday, June 18
(2) Fort Defiance at (1) Rustburg - TBA
REGION 2B
Semifinals
Page County 10, Clarke County 0
Buffalo Gap 10, East Rockingham 0
REGION 1B
Semifinals
Rappahannock County 5, Riverheads 4
Boys Soccer
REGION 5D
Quarterfinals
Albemarle 3, Harrisonburg 1
REGION 3C
Quarterfinals
Turner Ashby 5, Wilson Memorial 0
Spotswood 7, Brookville 0
Semifinals
Spotswood 1, Turner Ashby 0
Championship - Friday, June 18
(3) Western Albemarle at (1) Spotswood - 7 p.m. (at Rockingham Park)
REGION 2B
Semifinals
Staunton 2, Stonewall Jackson 0
REGION 1B
Semifinals
ARGS 4, Riverheads 1
Girls Soccer
REGION 5D
Quarterfinals
Harrisonburg 2, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 0
Semifinals
Mountain View 6, Harrisonburg 1
REGION 3C
Quarterfinals
Fort Defiance 5, Brookville 0
Liberty Christian 5, Wilson Memorial 0
Charlottesville 6, Spotswood 2
Western Albemarle 8, Waynesboro 0
Semifinals
Fort Defiance 2, Liberty Christian 1
Championship - Friday, June 18
(3) Western Albemarle at (1) Fort Defiance - 7 p.m.
REGION 2B
Semifinals
Clarke County 7, Stuarts Draft 0
Stonewall Jackson 4, Luray 1
REGION 1B
Championship
Riverheads 8, Altavista 3 (Riverheads advances to Class 1 state semifinals)
