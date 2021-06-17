Advertisement

VHSL Region Tournaments Scoreboard: Spring Sports

Scores and highlights from VHSL baseball, softball, and boys and girls soccer tournaments.
By TJ Eck
Updated: Jun. 14, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores and highlights from VHSL baseball, softball, and boys and girls soccer tournaments.

Highlights - Tuesday, June 15:

Highlights - Monday, June 14:

Baseball

REGION 5D

Quarterfinals

North Stafford 6, Harrisonburg 3

REGION 3C

Quarterfinals

Broadway 10, Wilson Memorial 0

Spotswood 3, Fluvanna County 1

Liberty Christian Academy 10, Turner Ashby 0

Semifinals

Broadway 5, Spotswood 3

Championship - Friday, June 18

(2) Liberty Christian at (1) Broadway - 6 p.m.

REGION 2B

Semifinals

Page County 5, Madison County 0

Buckingham County 3, Stonewall Jackson 1

REGION 1B

Semifinals

Riverheads 7, Rappahannock County 3

Softball

REGION 5D

Quarterfinals

Stafford 10, Harrisonburg 0

REGION 3B

Quarterfinals

Skyline 7, Central 3

REGION 3C

Quarterfinals

Spotswood 2, Wilson Memorial 1

Turner Ashby 7, Monticello 0

Fort Defiance 5, Brookville 2

Semifinals

Fort Defiance 3, Turner Ashby 1

Rustburg 12, Spotswood 0

Championship - Friday, June 18

(2) Fort Defiance at (1) Rustburg - TBA

REGION 2B

Semifinals

Page County 10, Clarke County 0

Buffalo Gap 10, East Rockingham 0

REGION 1B

Semifinals

Rappahannock County 5, Riverheads 4

Boys Soccer

REGION 5D

Quarterfinals

Albemarle 3, Harrisonburg 1

REGION 3C

Quarterfinals

Turner Ashby 5, Wilson Memorial 0

Spotswood 7, Brookville 0

Semifinals

Spotswood 1, Turner Ashby 0

Championship - Friday, June 18

(3) Western Albemarle at (1) Spotswood - 7 p.m. (at Rockingham Park)

REGION 2B

Semifinals

Staunton 2, Stonewall Jackson 0

REGION 1B

Semifinals

ARGS 4, Riverheads 1

Girls Soccer

REGION 5D

Quarterfinals

Harrisonburg 2, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 0

Semifinals

Mountain View 6, Harrisonburg 1

REGION 3C

Quarterfinals

Fort Defiance 5, Brookville 0

Liberty Christian 5, Wilson Memorial 0

Charlottesville 6, Spotswood 2

Western Albemarle 8, Waynesboro 0

Semifinals

Fort Defiance 2, Liberty Christian 1

Championship - Friday, June 18

(3) Western Albemarle at (1) Fort Defiance - 7 p.m.

REGION 2B

Semifinals

Clarke County 7, Stuarts Draft 0

Stonewall Jackson 4, Luray 1

REGION 1B

Championship

Riverheads 8, Altavista 3 (Riverheads advances to Class 1 state semifinals)

