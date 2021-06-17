Advertisement

Virginia parents charged after 2-year-old shot himself

Police have arrested the parents of a 2-year-old Virginia boy who they say shot and injured...
Police have arrested the parents of a 2-year-old Virginia boy who they say shot and injured himself earlier this month.(Gray TV)
By Associated Press
Updated: 9 hours ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police have arrested the parents of a 2-year-old Virginia boy who they say shot and injured himself earlier this month.

News outlets report Newport News police say they received a call on June 1 regarding a shooting, and when they reached the scene, they found the toddler with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment. According to police, the boy grabbed an unattended gun, causing it to fire.

Police say 21-year-old Jamarea Looney and 25-year-old Dralon Richard have been charged with child abuse/neglect and reckless handling of a firearm.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

