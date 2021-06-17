Wanted: Jason Michael McCrady

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jason Michael McCrady, 24, of Timberville is wanted by the local police.

McCrady is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for failure to appear on original charge of larceny to a gas pump and misdemeanor capias on deliberate/negligent burning.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

