Winchester Woman Pleads Guilty to Distributing Acetyl Fentanyl and Fentanyl

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Winchester woman pleaded guilty Thursday to distributing acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl in February 2019, according to the United States Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Virginia (WDVA).

According to court documents, Jennifer Lynn Heishman, 37, of Winchester, Virginia, contacted an individual on February 23, 2019, to arrange a purchase of heroin.

Later that evening, Heishman paid $100 for two foil packets of drugs, using money provided by her boyfriend. Heishman then brought the drugs into the residence, distributed them to her boyfriend, and they ingested the drugs, WDVA reports.

The next day, February 24, 2019, a piece of foil containing a grayish colored power was recovered from Heishman’s residence. The foil packet was one of the two packets of drugs Heishman distributed the previous day and tested positive for fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, according to the release.

Heishman pleaded guilty to knowingly and intentionally distributing a mixture or substance containing acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl. She is scheduled to be sentenced on October 22, 2021 and faces a period of incarceration within the range of 72 to 132 months, according to WDVA

Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar of the Western District of Virginia and Jared Forget, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Washington Division made the announcement.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Winchester Police Department, and Northwest Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lena Busscher and Randy Ramseyer are prosecuting the case.

