City receives first study regarding Heritage Oaks Golf Course

Heritage Oaks Golf Course on an early morning.
Heritage Oaks Golf Course on an early morning.(Credit: City of Harrisonburg (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Golf Business Advisors, the consultant tasked with conducting a financial and operational analysis of Heritage Oaks Golf Course, has completed its study and will present to Harrisonburg City Council next week, according to a press release from the city Friday.

The release states that the overall goal of this project is to examine the economic viability and operational practices of Heritage Oaks and assess the role it serves within the community in enhancing the quality of life of the citizens of Harrisonburg.

Members of the public were able to provide input via a community survey, which has been incorporated into the completed study, according to city spokesperson Michael Parks.

“We are eager to look closely at Golf Business Advisor’s study and learn more about their suggestions on how to improve the financial and operational aspects of Heritage Oaks so we can move forward with a clearer picture of how best to effectively manage the course and make it more beneficial for our community,” Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Acting Director Brian Mancini said.

The study is available to the public at: www.harrisonburgva.gov/heritage-oaks. Additionally, the City adds it will engage with the Urban Land Institute to provide a Technical Assistance Panel, or TAP, to evaluate matters of land-use concerning the course in July.

