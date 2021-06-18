Advertisement

Health economist: Opioids cost community $3.3B in damages

Cabell County and the city of Huntington accuse three drug distributors of fueling the opioid...
Cabell County and the city of Huntington accuse three drug distributors of fueling the opioid epidemic.(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Harvard health economist has testified that prescription opioids have caused an estimated $3.3 billion in damages in a West Virginia community.

Thomas McGuire is a professor of health economics at Harvard Medical School. The Herald-Dispatch reports he testified Thursday in a civil trial in which Cabell County and the city of Huntington accuse three drug distributors of fueling the opioid epidemic.

The companies have maintained that poor communication and pill quotas set by federal agents are to blame, along with a rise in prescriptions written by doctors. The landmark trial is being heard in Charleston.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police confirm at least one person is in custody after a police pursuit ended in...
Woman in custody after police pursuit ends in Rockingham County
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Chase through parts of Shenandoah Valley ends in deadly shooting in Amherst County
Officials say Moore was last seen in the Churchville area June 15.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office requests help to find missing person
Police lights
Deputy, VDOT workers, citizens work together to rescue woman from fiery crash
Capsules of suspected fentanyl seized by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Winchester Woman Pleads Guilty to Distributing Acetyl Fentanyl and Fentanyl

Latest News

2021 Shenandoah Valley Juneteenth Celebration
2021 Shenandoah Valley Juneteenth Celebration
Sentara RMH holds “Walk of Remembrance”
Sentara RMH holds “Walk of Remembrance” for staff to reflect and process pandemic emotions
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 976 from last Friday
Heritage Oaks Golf Course featured in Golf Magazine’s ’25 underrated municipal golf courses’
Heritage Oaks Golf Course featured in Golf Magazine’s ’25 underrated municipal golf courses’