Health economist: Opioids cost community $3.3B in damages

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Harvard health economist has testified that prescription opioids have caused an estimated $3.3 billion in damages in a West Virginia community.

Thomas McGuire is a professor of health economics at Harvard Medical School. The Herald-Dispatch reports he testified Thursday in a civil trial in which Cabell County and the city of Huntington accuse three drug distributors of fueling the opioid epidemic.

The companies have maintained that poor communication and pill quotas set by federal agents are to blame, along with a rise in prescriptions written by doctors. The landmark trial is being heard in Charleston.

