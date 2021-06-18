Heritage Oaks Golf Course featured in Golf Magazine’s ’25 underrated municipal golf courses’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg’s Heritage Oaks Golf Course was recognized in the June issue of Golf Magazine as one of the ‘25 underrated municipal golf courses.’

Golf Magazine readers could vote on their course favorites from around the United States. Golf lovers gave over 150 recommendations, and Heritage Oaks made it into the top 25.

The testimonial about Heritage Oaks said, “The course is very walkable with great views of Massanutten Peak as you play the course. People who play this course as they travel through the area are happily surprised at the quality of this muni! And anyone who played it more than three years ago would be amazed at how much more challenging and beautiful it is now.”

Interim General Manager and Golf Course Superintendent Charlie Fultz said course and city staff were excited to see Heritage Oaks mentioned in the national publication. He said he hopes it will draw more people to check out the course.

“Not only our season-pass holders, but people who had not come here before were coming in today saying they heard about us in Golf Magazine,” Fultz said. “People truly love this place. People that play us regularly are so fond of this golf course, but we’re also seeing new people come in who are finding this place on their travels on I-81 or they have kids now going to James Madison University, EMU, or Bridgewater College.”

To read the story from Golf Magazine, click here.

