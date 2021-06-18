Advertisement

‘House from hell’ listing gets multiple offers to buy - at $590K

By CNN staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A real estate agent is calling a Colorado Springs property “the house from hell,” and it can be yours for just $590,000.

While it’s not “The Amityville Horror,” the five-bedroom home has a set of non-paranormal challenges.

The seller was originally going to let it go into foreclosure, but suddenly the housing market got so hot that almost anything is selling.

It’s not haunted, but the home has been badly vandalized. And the odor inside is so overwhelming you not only smell it, you can “feel it,” the agent says.

But on the plus side, “the house from hell” is priced well below neighborhood comparisons, said to be in the $750,000 to $800,000 range.

The agent listing it has already turned down a sight-unseen offer for $625,000.

She said in good conscience she needs to be sure the buyer comes and smells it first.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police confirm at least one person is in custody after a police pursuit ended in...
VSP: Woman in custody identified after police pursuit ends in Rockingham County
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Chase through parts of Shenandoah Valley ends in deadly shooting in Amherst County
Officials say Moore was last seen in the Churchville area June 15.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office requests help in death investigation
Capsules of suspected fentanyl seized by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Winchester Woman Pleads Guilty to Distributing Acetyl Fentanyl and Fentanyl
Police lights
Deputy, VDOT workers, citizens work together to rescue woman from fiery crash

Latest News

Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical weather lashes Gulf Coast with brisk winds, rain
President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds,...
Biden objects to raising gas tax to pay for infrastructure
President Joe Biden touts 300 million vaccine shots administered, as the fight continues over...
Fight over infrastructure bill stalls Biden's plans
Juneteenth celebrates the day the final slaves learned of their emancipation.
Local African American leaders react to Juneteenth becoming federal holiday
Workers installed 24 solar panels on the home's roof.
Solar panels installed on Harrisonburg Habitat for Humanity home