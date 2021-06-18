Advertisement

‘It’s a miracle from God’: Son becomes living liver donor for father

By Desiree Montilla
Updated: Jun. 17, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT
WAKEFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - This Father’s Day, a Wakefield father is thankful for the gift of life after his son saved his life.

In 2015, doctors told Bennie Urquhart his liver was getting sick.

“It was scary not knowing whether it was going to get so bad that it was going to take you away,” Bennie said.

Bennie was soon diagnosed with liver disease and started to feel the effects on his body.

“It was going to eventually start affecting the other organs in my body,” Bennie said.

The search for a liver donor started but ended with the perfect match. Bennie says his son, Daryl Urquhart, was a qualified donor.

“They say, siblings, child and grandchild is the most compatible ones,” Daryl said. “They said I was the perfect candidate and we went from there.”

Last September, Daryl donated part of his liver to his dad at UVA Medical Center.

“Ain’t too many people can say their father gave them life and they turned around and gave it right back to them,” Daryl said.

“God gave me another chance to live through my son,” said Bennie.

Five days later, the pair were discharged from the hospital. With this donation, Bennie’s liver can now regenerate.

“A lot of people haven’t made it because of this,” said Daryl. “Just being able to do something to help somebody, and it happens to be your father, is a great all-around feeling.”

This liver transplant is an early Father’s Day gift Bennie says he’s thankful for every day.

“As long as I’m living, I know that I have a part of my son inside of me,” said Bennie. “It’s a miracle from God.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

