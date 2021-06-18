Lawn parties benefiting fire departments kick off in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Many Valley lawn parties benefiting local fire stations were like many events last summer -- cancelled because of COVID-19. But some are back this summer and kicking it off Thursday was Singers Glen Volunteer Fire Company.

Lawn parties and chicken dinners are some of the biggest fundraising events of the year for Rockingham County fire stations. A lot of the operating budget relies on these events.

“We were very fortunate last year and a lot of our community continued to support us throughout the pandemic. Without being able to do the fundraising events and things like that, that funding wasn’t there,” Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway said.

Holloway said the county did step up to give additional funding to meet the needs of the department.

“However, it is really important for people to come out and support these organizations this year,” Holloway said.

Lawn parties have food, fun, and music all for a good cause.

Singers Glen Captain Mike Holloway said the lawn party is the station’s main fundraiser of the year. He said it usually brings in 25 to 30 percent of its yearly operating budget.

“A very significant loss for a small department that runs on a relatively tight budget,” Armstrong said. “Everything from just general equipment maintenance, supplies, turnout gear, EMS equipment for EMS calls that we run, and fuel.”

Armstrong said the event is exciting, but a lot of work. Some members take a week off of work to prepare and execute this event. For the next few days, he’ll be cooking behind the chicken fryer.

“This is also something that I think in all of our communities is very important from a social aspect and I really hope the community can come out, socialize and start getting back to a little bit of normalcy,” Armstrong said.

The Singers Glen party is from June 17 to June 19, but other lawn parties are happening throughout the summer.

Rockingham County Lawn Parties and Festivals Summer 2021. (Rockingham County Fire and Rescue)

Holloway said some stations decided to not plan lawn parties due to ever-changing COVID-19 guidance. Instead, some will host chicken, BBQ, or spaghetti dinners this summer.

“We’re very fortunate here in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County to have a community that does support our community organizations,” Holloway said. “We just ask that you continue to support them.”

Here are additional Rockingham County fire department fundraising events throughout the summer:

Grottoes Volunteer Fire Department

- June 20: Sunday lunch beginning at 11 a.m.

- July 18: Sunday lunch beginning at 11 a.m.

- August 14: Chicken in the Park

- August 15: Sunday lunch beginning at 11 a.m.

Hose Company 4

June 19: Dine in/carry out spaghetti dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Station 41

Singers Glen Fire Department

June 17: Blue Ridge Thunder (Music)

June 18: Five of a Kind (Music)

June 19: The Limestone Ramblers (Music)

