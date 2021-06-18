Advertisement

Local African American leaders react to Juneteenth becoming federal holiday

Juneteenth celebrates the day the final slaves learned of their emancipation.
By Colby Johnson
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Juneteenth is now a federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday, honoring the day the final slaves were informed of their emancipation. Local leaders say it was a historic day.

“It means that we are finally appreciating and respecting black people,” said Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed. “Now we have a long way to go, but this is definitely one of those steps toward absolute equality.”

Harrisonburg City Councilman Chris Jones says he hopes all Americans will celebrate and think about the reason for the holiday.

“It’s important that we fellowship together, that we celebrate together, that we bring awareness, and that we educate, and Juneteenth sets a stage for that to happen when it comes to African Americans,” he said.

The day also provides a great educational opportunity for kids in school to learn about its true meaning.

“This nation started way before 1776, before they gained their independence from England, and there’s a dark history about this nation that needs to be taught,” said William Trimiew, Co-chair of the People’s Equality Commission of the Shenandoah Valley.

Saturday’s holiday is also a chance to learn more about America’s diverse cultures.

“It’s extremely important that we as white, black, and brown people learn as much as we can about all the various identities and cultures that makeup our great nation,” added Jones. “And so this is one of those crown jewels that makes America America.”

There will be a celebration on Saturday in Harrisonburg at Magpie Diner from 2 to 8 p.m. It is open to the public and will have food and live music.

