Local commonwealth’s attorney explains what will change about marijuana possession next month

Possession of marijuana is decriminalized as of July 1 in Virginia
Possession of marijuana is decriminalized as of July 1 in Virginia
By Kayla Brooks
Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia General Assembly voted to legalize marijuana in April, making it the first southern state to do so.

Phase 1 of the law change takes effect on July 1. The sale and distribution of marijuana won’t be legal until 2024.

As of next month, personal possession of up to one ounce of marijuana will be legal. Virginians can grow at most four marijuana plants and smoke in private places.

Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin explains driving while intoxicated and selling marijuana will still be illegal.

Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney Tim Martin explains changes coming to VA on July 1.
Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney Tim Martin explains changes coming to VA on July 1.(WHSV)

“Things have changed to some degree, but it doesn’t mean you can go plant a gigantic field of marijuana plants and then just distribute it with impunity,” Martin said.

Breaking it down, Martin said, “Simple use and simple possession of marijuana is going to become legal.”

Anyone caught with more than one ounce will be fined. Martin encourages anyone with questions to read the law.

