Local health care workers to host vaccination drive at Juneteenth Celebration

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Frontier Culture Museum is hosting a Juneteenth celebration Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Augusta Health will be there from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. administering Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.

Friday's vaccine clinic at Augusta Health is slow for professional staff and volunteers. (WHSV)

A local nurse says she wants to make health care accessible.

“We’re just trying to get out there to get people vaccinated, where they’re comfortable with their families. Going where we need to go,” Angela Kuremsky, R.N. with Augusta Health, said.

“Some people have fear of healthcare, inability to have transport to us, so we’re coming to them to come out into the community, both in the medically underserved, the vulnerable communities, those without reliable internet, reliable transportation, we’re trying to come to them,” Kuremsky added.

Health Educator with Community Outreach at Augusta Health Gayle Shultz says going to community events is important for vaccination efforts.

“When we’re able to go to people who want the vaccines, and they are accessible, people are more likely to trust the vaccine and to trust our efforts,” Shultz said.

Earlier this week, Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said the pandemic isn’t over yet, and it’s too soon to celebrate. Shannon Capriotti, R.N. with Augusta Health, agrees with Fauci.

“Just because people are getting vaccinated doesn’t mean it’s over. It’s still very prevalent in all areas,” Capriotti said. “The hesitancy is just education: of learning about the vaccine and knowing that it’s safe.”

To register for the Covid vaccine or to get more information, visit Augusta Health’s website.

