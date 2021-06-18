Advertisement

Local health care workers to host vaccination drive at Juneteenth Celebration

By Kayla Brooks
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Frontier Culture Museum is hosting a Juneteenth celebration Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Augusta Health will be there from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. administering Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.

Friday's vaccine clinic at Augusta Health is slow for professional staff and volunteers.
Friday's vaccine clinic at Augusta Health is slow for professional staff and volunteers.(WHSV)

A local nurse says she wants to make health care accessible.

“We’re just trying to get out there to get people vaccinated, where they’re comfortable with their families. Going where we need to go,” Angela Kuremsky, R.N. with Augusta Health, said.

“Some people have fear of healthcare, inability to have transport to us, so we’re coming to them to come out into the community, both in the medically underserved, the vulnerable communities, those without reliable internet, reliable transportation, we’re trying to come to them,” Kuremsky added.

Health Educator with Community Outreach at Augusta Health Gayle Shultz says going to community events is important for vaccination efforts.

“When we’re able to go to people who want the vaccines, and they are accessible, people are more likely to trust the vaccine and to trust our efforts,” Shultz said.

Earlier this week, Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said the pandemic isn’t over yet, and it’s too soon to celebrate. Shannon Capriotti, R.N. with Augusta Health, agrees with Fauci.

“Just because people are getting vaccinated doesn’t mean it’s over. It’s still very prevalent in all areas,” Capriotti said. “The hesitancy is just education: of learning about the vaccine and knowing that it’s safe.”

To register for the Covid vaccine or to get more information, visit Augusta Health’s website.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police confirm at least one person is in custody after a police pursuit ended in...
VSP: Woman in custody identified after police pursuit ends in Rockingham County
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Chase through parts of Shenandoah Valley ends in deadly shooting in Amherst County
Officials say Moore was last seen in the Churchville area June 15.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office requests help in death investigation
Capsules of suspected fentanyl seized by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Winchester Woman Pleads Guilty to Distributing Acetyl Fentanyl and Fentanyl
Police lights
Deputy, VDOT workers, citizens work together to rescue woman from fiery crash

Latest News

Vaccine
Valley hospitals are not currently requiring staff to be vaccinated
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital nurses
Front-line workers being recognized for their commitment to nursing excellence
Across the U.S., vaccination rates remain the same, despite warnings about the Delta variant,...
Health Minute: COVID vaccination rates remain the same
VA Police Chief: you can still legally wear mask July 1